China is collecting DNA from tens of millions of men and boys to build massive surveillance database
Jun 182020
June 18, 2020 Non-U.S., Surveillance
Sui-Lee Wee reports:
The police in China are collecting blood samples from men and boys from across the country to build a genetic map of its roughly 700 million males, giving the authorities a powerful new tool for their emerging high-tech surveillance state.
They have swept across the country since late 2017 to collect enough samples to build a vast DNA database, according to a new study published on Wednesday by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a research organization, based on documents also reviewed by The New York Times.
