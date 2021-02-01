China Has Stolen 80% Of American Adults’ Personal Data, Expert Claims

Feb 012021
February 1, 2021 Breaches, Healthcare
Daniel Richardson reports:
Bill Evanina, former director of the US National Counterintelligence and Security Center, appeared as a guest on CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday, January 31, and gave a stark warning about data being used by China. During the programme, the former director suggested that Beijing is attempting to collect the medical data of Americans.
Evanina went on to claim that 80% of Americans had their data stolen by China.
