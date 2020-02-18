China Emphasizes Protection of Personal Data by Issuing a New Circular

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:

On February 9, 2020, amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak (“2019-nCoV”) in China, in order to protect personal information collected during the fight against coronavirus, such as the personal data of diagnosed patients, suspected patients and individuals who have been in close contact with diagnosed patients, the Cyberspace Administration of China released a Circular on Ensuring Effective Personal Information Protection and Utilization of Big Data to Support Joint Efforts for Epidemic Prevention and Control (the “Circular”) to emphasize the protection of relevant personal data.