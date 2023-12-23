Children’s privacy and AI at heart of this year’s call for proposals for research and awareness projects

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada ( OPC ) today issued a call for proposals for its Contributions Program on the themes of addressing the privacy impacts of new technologies, and protecting children’s privacy.

The Contributions Program funds innovative research and public awareness initiatives that seek to better understand and address key and emerging issues related to privacy. This year the maximum funding available to each project has been increased from $50,000 to $100,000, with a maximum contribution payable to any single organization of $200,000.

The themes for this year’s proposals are based on the OPC ’s strategic priorities: The first is addressing the privacy impacts of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and generative AI . The second theme is ensuring that children’s privacy is protected in this digital era.

To be eligible for funding, proposals must address issues that fall within the scope of the federal Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act ( PIPEDA ), which sets the ground rules for how organizations may collect, use or disclose information about individuals in the course of commercial activities. Applicants are encouraged to get a sense of previous or ongoing projects funded under the Program when developing their proposals.

All proposals must be submitted by February 21, 2024. They will be evaluated on the basis of merit.

Please visit our website to learn more about the Contributions Program or go to the 2024-25 Applicant’s Guide to find out more information on project requirements and how to apply.

For program information, contact [email protected]