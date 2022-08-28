Children’s App Settles with CARU Over COPPA and Guideline Violation Allegations

Aug 282022
Liisa Thomas of Sheppard Mullin writes:
Firefly Games agreed to take corrective action in response to the Children’s Advertising Review Unit’s allegations that the company had violated COPPA by inaccurately (and confusingly) explaining its privacy practices. The app in question, LOL Surprise! Room Makeover, featured dolls and characters intended for children and animated characters. It also included content directed to adult users. CARU concluded as part of its routine reviews that, inter alia, the app was “mixed audience.”
