Chief D.C. Judge Finds Jan. 6 Rioter Who Live-Streamed Capitol Breach on Facebook Had No Reasonable Expectation of Privacy in Location Data

Sep 062022
 
 September 6, 2022  Posted by  Court, Online, Surveillance, U.S.

Marissa Sarnoff reported this on August 25, but I just saw it now:

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ruled that the disclosure of location information provided by Facebook to the FBI about users inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 did not violate Fourth Amendment privacy rights of a defendant who live-streamed his breach of the building.

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell issued the ruling Wednesday in the case of Matthew Bledsoe, 38, who was convicted by a jury in July of a felony and four misdemeanors in connection with the attack at the U.S. Capitol….

Read more at Law & Crime.

