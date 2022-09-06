Chief D.C. Judge Finds Jan. 6 Rioter Who Live-Streamed Capitol Breach on Facebook Had No Reasonable Expectation of Privacy in Location Data
September 6, 2022 Court, Online, Surveillance, U.S.
Marissa Sarnoff reported this on August 25, but I just saw it now:
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ruled that the disclosure of location information provided by Facebook to the FBI about users inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 did not violate Fourth Amendment privacy rights of a defendant who live-streamed his breach of the building.
Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell issued the ruling Wednesday in the case of Matthew Bledsoe, 38, who was convicted by a jury in July of a felony and four misdemeanors in connection with the attack at the U.S. Capitol….
