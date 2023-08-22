Chicago Public Schools Sued by Student Over Naviance Data Use

Aug 222023
 
 August 22, 2023  Posted by  Business, Court, Featured News, U.S., Youth & Schools

Jorja Siemons reports:

A Chicago public school student and his parent have sued the school system and several education technology companies for illegally collecting sensitive personal data using the platform Naviance.

The college-readiness platform provides planning tools and counseling—and, according the purported class action filed Aug. 18—has been a vehicle by which companies can extract personal data.

“While the benefits of such products are questionable, what is not, is the amount of data they gather about the schoolchildren that use them,” said plaintiff Q.J. and his parent J.J.

Read more at Bloomberg Law (sub. req.)

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.