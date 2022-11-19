Chicago Public Schools is monitoring students’ social media for ‘worrisome behavior’

Nov 192022
Mila Koumpilova reports:
Chicago Public Schools is monitoring students’ social media posts for signs they might engage in violence on campus or harm themselves so that school staff — and in some cases police — can intervene.
A Canada-based company the district hired started scouring public posts for threats and “cries for help” last month. District leaders say the program is key in efforts to prevent violence and self-harm as the district responds to an uptick in school shootings nationally and in the number of local students expressing suicidal thoughts.
