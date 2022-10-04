Chase Bank Does Not Secure Consent Before Capturing, Examining Calif. Callers’ Voiceprints, Class Action Says
Corrado Rizzi reports:
A proposed class action alleges Chase Bank has used a Microsoft subsidiary’s technology to record and examine California customers’ voiceprints without their express consent or knowledge.
The 20-page complaint says defendant JPMorgan Chase & Co. uses Gatekeeper, biometric-authentication security technology provided by Microsoft subsidiary Nuance Communications, to detect and protect against banking fraud by monitoring voice-based interactions. In a matter of seconds, the case states, Gatekeeper authenticates a customer caller “without prompting them to enter passwords or PINs, recite specific phrases or statements, or match the pitch, timbre, or rhythm of prior recordings of their speech.”
Chaidez v. JPMorgan Chase & Co. et al. § 2:22-CV-06986
Complaint (via ClassAction.org)