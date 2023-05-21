Charlotte FBI, Bank of America dragged into congressional dispute over Capitol riot

Michael Gordon reports:
A suspended FBI employee from Charlotte who gave whistleblower testimony Thursday to a Republican-led congressional subcommittee had his security clearance revoked over his handling of a Jan. 6-related investigation, and amid questions from his superiors concerning his “allegiance to the United States.”
Meanwhile, an interim subcommittee report released earlier in the day accuses Bank of America, headquartered in Charlotte, of targeting conservatives by turning over confidential consumer data from customers who used their credit cards in Washington, D.C., around the time of the Capitol attack.
If any bank did turn over consumer information without a warrant or legal process, that is not okay — regardless of whether you are a left-winger or a right-winger. The laws protecting our privacy and rights are for all of us — not just those with whom we agree politically.
h/t, Joe Cadillic