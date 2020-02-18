Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation publishes final report on “online targeting”

Dan Cooper, Paul Maynard and Jonathan Benjamin of Covington & Burling write:

On February 4, 2020, the United Kingdom’s Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (“DEI”) published its final report on “online targeting” (the “Report”), examining practices used to monitor a person’s online behaviour and subsequently customize their experience. In October 2018, the UK government appointed the DEI, an expert committee that advises the UK government on how to maximize the benefits of new technologies, to explore how data is used in shaping peoples’ online experiences. The Report sets out its findings and recommendations.