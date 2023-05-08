Central NY man hacked local middle-schoolers’ SnapChat photos and tried to extort them, police say

Elizabeth Doran reports:

A 24-year-old Van Buren man has been accused of extorting Central New York children after he hacked into their social media and stole naked photos of them, police said.

The man targeted kids attending Pine Grove Middle School in the East Syracuse Minoa School district, police said. Police, however, said they believe there are other victims.

Police said they also found thousands of images of infant to pre-teen pornography that they believe he produced with a local child, as well two illegal assault weapons in his home.