Census Privacy Technique to Face Scrutiny of Three-Judge Panel

Daniel Jackson reports:
After a count of more than 331 million people across 3.8 million square miles all the while dodging wildfires, hurricanes and a pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau is months away from fully releasing the data that will parcel out political power in the states and direct the flow of government funding for years to come.
But on Monday, a panel of three federal judges in Montgomery, Alabama, will decide whether to step into the process after the state sued last month based on claims that the bureau’s rollout of the 2020 redistricting data was too slow and the steps the bureau has taken to protect respondents’ personally identifiable information has altered the data so much that it’s unusable for redrawing political maps.
