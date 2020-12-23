CDC seeks symptom checks on new COVID-19 vaccine app

Cassie Fambro reports:

As the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines roll out in the coming weeks, the CDC is asking recipients to download an app to learn how the vaccine affects people after getting it.

If UAB physician Dr. Joy Henningsen were to experience any side-effects, she can report them straight to the CDC through their app V-Safe.

“I get a text message, it tells me hey, how are you feeling, click a bunch of check boxes and I am helping society by providing data to the CDC to let them know how I’m doing post-vaccine,” she said.