CDC Says 10% Of COVID Swabs Sent to Genome Lab, Raising Privacy Questions

Patricia McKnight reports:

If you took a COVID-19 PCR test, there’s a chance your swab may have been sent to scientists around the globe for genomic sequencing analysis, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

In a tweet, the CDC said five to 10 percent of COVID PCR tests are sent to labs for mapping “genomic sequencing.” Genomic sequencing is a process used to analyze the genetic makeup of viruses. However, the announcement made by the CDC has sparked human DNA privacy questions.

Read more at Newsweek.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

