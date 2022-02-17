CDC Says 10% Of COVID Swabs Sent to Genome Lab, Raising Privacy Questions

Feb 172022
February 17, 2022 Govt, Healthcare, U.S.
Patricia McKnight reports:
If you took a COVID-19 PCR test, there’s a chance your swab may have been sent to scientists around the globe for genomic sequencing analysis, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
In a tweet, the CDC said five to 10 percent of COVID PCR tests are sent to labs for mapping “genomic sequencing.” Genomic sequencing is a process used to analyze the genetic makeup of viruses. However, the announcement made by the CDC has sparked human DNA privacy questions.
Read more at Newsweek.
h/t, Joe Cadillic