CDC awards Palantir consolidated disease surveillance contract worth $443M

Dave Nyczepir reports:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded a $443 million contract consolidating and renewing software and digital capabilities Palantir provides for disease surveillance and outbreak response, the technology company announced Wednesday.

Running five years, the contract unites the Palantir-driven Health and Human Services (HHS) Protect, Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) Engage, Tiberius and DCIPHER programs into what the CDC is calling its Common Operating Picture.

[…]

The Common Operating Picture allows Palantir to scale its modular technology beyond the specifics of COVID-19 for more generalized public health response to diseases like Monkeypox and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).