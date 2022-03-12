CCPA: Opinion of California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Deputy Attorney General Susan Duncan Lee

Opinion No. 20-303

March 10, 2022

A new opinion from the California Attorney General about the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018. has interesting implications:

THE HONORABLE KEVIN KILEY, ASSEMBLYMEMBER, has requested an

opinion on a question of law arising under the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018.

QUESTION PRESENTED AND CONCLUSION

Under the California Consumer Privacy Act, does a consumer’s right to know the specific pieces of personal information that a business has collected about that consumer apply to internally generated inferences the business holds about the consumer from either internal or external information sources?

Yes, under the California Consumer Privacy Act, a consumer has the right to know internally generated inferences about that consumer, unless a business can demonstrate that a statutory exception to the Act applies.

