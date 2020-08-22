CCPA Final Regulations, with a Few Unexpected Changes

Alan L. Friel, Jeewon Serrato, Stanton Burke, Kyle R. Fath, Taylor A. Bloom and Catrina Wang of BakerHostetler write:

On Friday, August 14, 2020, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced approval by the Office of Administrative Law (OAL) of final regulations (Final Regs) under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Proposed final regulations were submitted to the OAL by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) on June 1, 2020. During OAL’s review process, additional revisions were made to the proposed regulations. The approved regulations are now, according to the OAG and OAL, in effect along with the CCPA, which went into effect on January 1, 2020. The OAG gained enforcement authority as of July 1, 2020, which will now include enforcement of the Final Regs. It has been reported that dozens of CCPA compliance investigations have commenced.

In the Notice of Approval in Part and Withdrawal in Part of Regulatory Action, the OAL stated that four proposed sections — 999.305(a)(5), 999.306(b)(2), 999.315(c) and 999.326(c) — were withdrawn from OAL review pursuant to Government Code Section 11349.3(c). The OAG explains this process and provides clarity on what to expect in its Addendum to Final Statement of Reasons.