CBS4 Investigates: Miami Hospital Dealing With Invasion Of Privacy Issue, Disturbing Photos Of NICU Baby Posted On Nurse Sierra Samuels’ Social Media
Sep 092021
September 9, 2021 Breaches, Healthcare, Online
Brooke Shafer reports:
Jackson Memorial Hospital is dealing with a disturbing invasion of privacy issue after pictures of a baby born with a birth defect in their neonatal intensive care unit were posted on an employee’s social media account.
Jackson Health System said that the employee is now on administrative leave.
Read more on CBS4.
And yes, this would clearly be a breach of HIPAA, although the news report spells it incorrectly.