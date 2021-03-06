CBS Settled for Millions With Les Moonves Accuser for Privacy Breach After Leak to NY Times: Report

Marisa Sarnoff reports:

CBS reportedly paid a multi-million dollar settlement in 2019 to someone who accused disgraced CEO Les Moonves of sexual misconduct, claiming their confidentiality was violated when a draft investigation report was leaked to the New York Times, according to a report from Vanity Fair.

Moonves left CBS in September 2018, following multiple reports and allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment, or assault. A report conducted by two law firms hired by CBS, Debevoise & Plimpton and Covington & Burling, was reportedly going to be used to deny Moonves the severance he claimed he was owed under his contract.