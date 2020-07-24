CBP Has Access To Billions Of License Plate Images Collected By Private Companies

Tim Cushing writes:

The Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has a thirst for license plate images. It wants as many as it can get. And as far inland as it can get without straying from the areas it’s really supposed to be keeping its eyes on: the nation’s borders. Two consecutive Privacy Impact Assessments of the agency’s automatic license plate reader program came to the same conclusion: if you don’t want to get your plate read, don’t drive anywhere. Sure, it may seem easy to avoid the border, but the agency is allowed to do its border protecting stuff up to 100 miles from any border, which includes coastlines and international airports.