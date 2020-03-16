Caution: Before signing up for Google/Verily Screening Program, Read This

Mar 162020
 
 March 16, 2020  Posted by  Business, Healthcare

If you are thinking of using the Google/Verily screening program to see if you are eligible for COVID-19 testing, I urge you to read this Twitter thread started by Natasha Singer of the New York Times. It begins:

Read more of the thread on Twitter.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.