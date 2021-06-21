Case Summary: Fourth Circuit Upholds Terrorism Watchlist Database

Jun 212021
June 21, 2021 Court, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Eric Halliday and Rachael Hanna report:
On March 30, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in El-Hady v. Kable upheld the constitutionality of the Terrorism Screening Database (TSDB), a watchlist maintained by the FBI that currently contains the names of more than 1 million “known or suspected terrorists.” Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel that the TSDB was constitutional because it fell under the executive branch’s long-standing “authority to regulate travel and control the border.”
via Joe Cadillic