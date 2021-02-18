Cannabis Data Privacy Issues to Watch in 2021

Feb 182021
February 18, 2021 Business, Healthcare, U.S.
Chris Hart and Jeremy Meisinge of Foley Hoag recently took a look at legal considerations around data privacy and security in cannabis transactions. As you might expect in our nation of patchwork laws, there are states that will require HIPAA-level standards and protections for confidentiality of data, as cannabis treatment is considered medical. In other states, the industry may be regulated by business laws.
Read their article on Bloomberg Law.