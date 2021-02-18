Cannabis Data Privacy Issues to Watch in 2021

Feb 182021
 
 February 18, 2021  Posted by  Business, Healthcare, U.S.

Chris Hart and Jeremy Meisinge of Foley Hoag recently took a look at legal considerations around data privacy and security in cannabis transactions. As you might expect in our nation of patchwork laws, there are states that will require HIPAA-level standards and protections for confidentiality of data, as cannabis treatment is considered medical. In other states, the industry may be regulated by business laws.

