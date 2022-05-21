Canadians in the dark about how their data is collected and used, report finds

May 212022
May 21, 2022 Featured News, Non-U.S.
Jim Bronskill reports:
A new report says digital technology has become so widespread at such a rapid pace that Canadians have little idea what information is being collected about them or how it is used.
The report by David Lyon, former director of the Surveillance Studies Centre at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., highlights a need for more transparency in data collection and analysis, as well as new digital rights and means of ensuring justice for Canadians.
Read more at Globe and Mail.
Report: Beyond Big Data Surveillance
h/t, Joe Cadillic