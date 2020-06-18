Canadian privacy watchdogs taking a look at Tim Hortons app’s location tracking technology

There’s an update to a matter raised by James McCleod that exposed “double-double tracking” by Tim Hortons in Canada. The Financial Post followed up on his story and now there will be an investigation by the Privacy Commissioner’s office. And it’s not just the federal privacy commissioner who is looking into this:

In response to inquiries from the Financial Post, privacy commissioners’ offices at the federal level and in British Columbia said they’re looking into the Tim Hortons app. Quebec’s privacy commissioner also said it is concerned about the issue and analyzing the situation. “What we can say is that this raises serious concerns and we will be contacting Tim Hortons,” a spokesperson for federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien said in an email.

