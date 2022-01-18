Canadian police expanding surveillance powers via new digital “operations centres”

Jan 182022
January 18, 2022 Govt, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Martin Lukacs reports:
Canadian police have been establishing municipal surveillance centres to support law enforcement, deploying digital technologies that expand surveillance powers with the help of major US corporations, according to government documents seen by The Breach.
Working around-the-clock in special rooms or wings of police stations, these so-called “real-time operations centres” are the cornerstone of a shift to confront what police call the “new challenges” of a digital age.
