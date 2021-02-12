Canadian couple ‘furious’ restaurant used phone number from contact tracing list to send promotional offers

Because absolutely no one could have foreseen this, right? St. John Alexander reports from Vancouver:

Peter McCartney and his partner were surprised, then angered, to receive a promotional offer via text from a restaurant they visited in Vancouver’s West End.

The message was sent to a cellphone number that they say is rarely shared, but was given to staff at the restaurant on Davie Street a month ago, as part of provincial health guidelines.

“We sat and wracked our brains. ‘How could they have gotten the number?’ And the only way we can think of was from contact tracing,” McCartney told CTV News Tuesday.