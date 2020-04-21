Canadian Civil Liberties Association calls for safeguards in data-based COVID-19 contact tracing

Murad Hemmadi reports:

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is calling for governments to impose mandatory data tracking-based measures to combat COVID-19 only as a “last resort,” and to go beyond existing privacy laws to safeguard citizens’ rights in any use of technology to fight the pandemic. In a letter sent Monday to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and all 13 provincial and territorial premiers, the watchdog group warned that any such program should be based on real public health needs, should seek meaningful consent from the people being monitored and should be closely overseen by privacy commissioners.