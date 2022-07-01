Canada’s national police force admits use of spyware to hack phones

Jul 012022
July 1, 2022 Breaches, Featured News, Govt, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Maura Forrest reports:
In a “remarkable” disclosure, Canada’s national police force has described for the first time how it uses spyware to infiltrate mobile devices and collect data, including by remotely turning on the camera and microphone of a suspect’s phone or laptop.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says it only uses such tools in the most serious cases, when less intrusive techniques are unsuccessful.
h/t, Joe Cadillic