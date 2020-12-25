Canada: Watch out, GDPR – Canada proposes strict new privacy law framework backed by significant fines

Arlan Gates, Theo Ling, and Karina Kudinova of Baker McKenzie write:

In November 2020, Canada introduced new federal privacy legislation that, if adopted, will create one of the strictest data protection regimes in the world, accompanied by some of the most severe financial penalties, rivalling the standards in Europe and California. Companies with a connection to Canada will need to build the new federal law, and applicable provincial laws, into their global compliance strategy.

Key Takeaways and Next Steps

The draft federal Bill C-11 provides organizations with a glimpse into what Canada’s private sector privacy laws may look like in the near future. As Canadian lawmakers consider amendments and proposals to align with global regimes such as the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), businesses are likely to see new or increased consumer rights and additional obligations with respect to how personal information may be processed.