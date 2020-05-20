Canada fines Facebook almost $6.5 million over ‘false’ data privacy claims

Rachel England reports:

Facebook is coughing up for another fine. This time the social network is handing over CAD$9 million (US$6.5 million / £5.3 million) to Canada as part of a settlement over the way it handled users’ personal information between August 2012 and June 2018. According to Canada’s independent Competition Bureau, Facebook “made false or misleading claims about the privacy of Canadians’ personal information on Facebook and Messenger” and improperly shared data with third-party developers.