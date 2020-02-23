Can you tell if you’re being observed through a two-way mirror?

Jasun Tate (@bitsdigits) has posted some advice on Twitter. If you’ve ever worried about being monitored in restrooms and the like, you might want to watch his short video clip, although to be honest, I’m not sure I’d be able to properly determine if a mirror really was two-way or not.

How to investigate the presence of a two way mirror.

In your local coffee houses bathroom, Airbnb, Hotel or Department Store changing room.

While it’s harder to detect 2way mirrors today, some principles never change.

Glare, Reflection and Light Absorption #privacy #infosec pic.twitter.com/CX7jIHXJ8Q

— #CyberRonin #MetaHuman Paying Your Attention (@bitsdigits) February 23, 2020