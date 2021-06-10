Can Schools Police What Students Say on Social Media?

Jun 102021
June 10, 2021 Court, U.S., Youth & Schools
Colin Lecher says the answer may depend on a case before the Supreme Court.
Brandi Levy was a Pennsylvania high school student when she sent a fateful, expletive-filled Snapchat in 2017.
Levy had made her school’s junior varsity cheerleading team freshman year, with hopes to make the full varsity team as a sophomore. But after trying out, she still only made the JV team. Disappointed, she ended up doing what so many teens do: venting on social media. She posted a photo to Snapchat with a friend and declared, “Fuck school fuck softball fuck cheer fuck everything.”
