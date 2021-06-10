Can Schools Police What Students Say on Social Media?

Jun 102021
 
 June 10, 2021  Posted by  Court, U.S., Youth & Schools

Colin Lecher says the answer may depend on a case before the Supreme Court.

Brandi Levy was a Pennsylvania high school student when she sent a fateful, expletive-filled Snapchat in 2017.

Levy had made her school’s junior varsity cheerleading team freshman year, with hopes to make the full varsity team as a sophomore. But after trying out, she still only made the JV team. Disappointed, she ended up doing what so many teens do: venting on social media. She posted a photo to Snapchat with a friend and declared, “Fuck school fuck softball fuck cheer fuck everything.”

Read more on The Markup.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.