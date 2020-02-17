Can a State Police Officer Search a Car Based on Probable Cause of a Federal Marijuana Crime?

Orin Kerr writes:

On Monday, March 3rd, a panel of the Ninth Circuit is going to hear argument in a case raising one of my favorite hypotheticals about cross-enforcement of the Fourth Amendment.  The relevant issue in the appeal, United States v. David Martinez, No. 18-10498, is this: Can a police officer in a state that has decriminalized marijuana possession constitutionally justify a search of a car based on probable cause to believe marijuana is in the car as prohibited by federal law?   In other words, can a search from an officer employed by the state look to federal criminal law for the probable cause needed to justify the search?

