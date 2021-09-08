Cameras, Drones and X-Ray Vans: How 9/11 Transformed the N.Y.P.D. Forever

 September 8, 2021  Posted by  Surveillance, U.S.

Ali Watkins reports:

It was an unusual forearm tattoo that the police said led them to Luis Reyes, a 35-year-old man who was accused of stealing packages from a Manhattan building’s mailroom in 2019.

But the truth was more complicated: Mr. Reyes had first been identified by the New York Police Department’s powerful facial recognition software as it analyzed surveillance video of the crime.

His guilty plea earlier this year was not solely the result of keen-eyed detectives practicing old school police work. Instead, it was part of the sprawling legacy of one of the city’s darkest days.

Read more on  The New York Times.

