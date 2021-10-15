Cambridge University halts £400m deal with UAE over Pegasus spyware claims

Oct 152021
October 15, 2021 Breaches, Business, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Richard Adams, Georgia Goble, and Nick Bartlett report:
The University of Cambridge has broken off talks with the United Arab Emirates over a record £400m collaboration after claims about the Gulf state’s use of controversial Pegasus hacking software, the university’s vice-chancellor has said.
The proposed deal, hailed by the university in July as a “potential strategic partnership … helping to solve some of the greatest challenges facing our planet” – would have included the largest donation of its kind in the university’s history, spanning a decade and involving direct investment from the UAE of more than £310m.
