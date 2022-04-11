Calls for HIPAA Lawsuit Follow Dismissal of Charges Against Lizelle Herrera

Note: Any informed reader will already know that HIPAA has no private cause of action. I wish the headline of this news story had not been misleading, but I suppose Newsweek’s editors could say, “Well people did call for it, so we’re reporting it even though it can’t happen.”
Andrew Stanton reports:
Calls mounted on Sunday for Lizelle Herrera, a Texas woman charged with murder for self-inducing an abortion, to take legal action after her personal medical information was released.
Authorities arrested the 26-year-old after she allegedly “intentionally and knowingly” caused the abortion, sparking international backlash against Texas’ stringent new abortion restrictions. In September, the state government passed Senate Bill 8, banning any abortion starting at six weeks into a pregnancy, when many women don’t even know they’re pregnant.
Read more at Newsweek.