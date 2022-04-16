California’s privacy law was supposed to be a model. Then lobbyists got to work.

Apr 162022
April 16, 2022 Laws
Ben Brody reports:
One morning back in February, Utah state Sen. Kirk Cullimore introduced an updated version of the bill that would soon become the state’s digital privacy law. His measure would be simpler for consumers and less burdensome for business than the California rules that have come to define state privacy in the U.S., the Republican told his fellow members of the tax committee.
Then Cullimore turned the session over to a lawyer from an obscure but powerful industry-backed lobbying group, explaining that the group had helped write the bill and could explain its merits.
Read more at Protocol about how the wave of state bills following California’s bill have often watered down protections due to lobbying efforts.