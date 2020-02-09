California’s new privacy law is off to a rocky start Privacy startups are trying to help. One got it wrong.

Zack Whittaker reports on some bumps in the road to implementation of CCPA.

Many of the tech giants that kicked and screamed in resistance to the new law have acquiesced and accepted their fate — at least until something different comes along. The California tech scene had more than a year to prepare, but some have made it downright difficult and — ironically — more invasive in some cases for users to exercise their rights, largely because every company has a different interpretation of what compliance should look like.

While some companies are making it very difficult to get data deleted or sent, others are just occasionally…. getting it wrong. Zack reports on a problem TechCrunch discovered with a startup called Mine:

The service asks users to grant them access to a user’s inbox, scanning for email subject lines that contain company names and using that data to determine which companies a user can request their data from or have their data deleted. (The service requests access to a user’s Gmail but the company claims it will “never read” users’ emails.) Last month during a publicity push, Mine inadvertently copied a couple of emailed data requests to TechCrunch, allowing us to see the names and email addresses of two requesters who wanted Crunch, a popular gym chain with a similar name, to delete their data.

