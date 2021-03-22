California State Healthcare Worker Accesses COVID-19 Data on More Than 2,000 Patients and Employees

While insider wrong-doing (snooping) breaches get covered on DataBreaches.net, such breaches may be a workplace privacy issue. Joseph Lazzarotti of JacksonLewis writes:

As we noted in late January 2020, the spread of infectious disease raises particular concerns for healthcare workers who want to do their jobs and care for their patients, while also protect themselves and their families. Perhaps the desire to protect one’s self and family is what motivated a California state healthcare worker to access COVID-19-related health records of more than 2,000 current and former patients and employees over a ten-month period.

Regardless, this data breach should be a reminder for all organizations that (i) compromises to personal information of whatever kind are not only caused by criminal hackers, and (ii) considering all the personal health information being collected by organizations in connection with COVID-19 screening, testing, and vaccination programs, this is not a problem limited to health care employers.