California Privacy Rights Act to Appear on November 2020 Ballot

Bret Cohen, Mark Brennan, Timothy Tobin, and Filippo Raso of Hogan Lovells write:

It’s official. The California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) has received enough valid signatures to appear on the November 2020 ballot. And if polling from late last year remains accurate, California voters are likely to approve it. If voters approve the initiative, the CPRA would significantly expand the CCPA, establish the California Privacy Protection Agency, remove the CCPA’s cure period, and impose a number of GDPR-styled obligations on businesses, among other requirements. The substantive provisions of the CPRA would take effect January 1, 2023.