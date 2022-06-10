California Privacy Protection Agency Votes To Initiate Formal Rulemaking Process

Jun 102022
Libbie Canter & Lindsey Tonsager of Covington and Burling write:
During its June 8, 2022 board meeting, the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) voted to initiate the formal California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) rulemaking process. The draft rules are expected to be very similar to those previously published in advance of the Board meeting, although Deputy Attorney General Lisa Kim noted during the meeting that minor errors may be updated prior to the formal submission of the draft rules. The current draft rules and Initial Statement of Reasons (ISOR) continue to be accessible on the CPPA website.
