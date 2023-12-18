California Privacy Protection Agency Votes to Advance Legislation Requiring Certain Browsers to Support Opt-Out Preference Signals

Libbie Canter and Andrew Longhi of Covington and Burling write:
At its December 8 board meeting, the California Privacy Protection Agency (“CPPA”) voted to advance a legislative proposal that would require vendors of web browsers to include a feature that would allow consumers to exercise data subject rights through opt-out preference signals. Regulations promulgated under the California Consumer Privacy Act, as amended by the California Privacy Rights Act, provide that a business that receives a valid opt-out preference signal requesting that it not sell or share a consumer’s personal data is required to honor that request. Other states including Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Montana, Oregon, and Texas have included similar requirements in their state privacy laws.
