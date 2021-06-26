California Privacy Protection Agency Holds First Meeting, Preparing for Upcoming Rulemaking

Madeline Salinas, Libbie Canter, Lindsey Tonsager, Sarah Guerrero, and Alexandra Scott of Covington & Burling write:

Earlier this month the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) held its inaugural public meeting. The CPPA was created under Proposition 24, the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), which was approved by California voters on November 3, 2020.

At the meeting, the Board covered a variety of administrative matters. While there was limited discussion of substantive issues, the Board made several decisions relevant to the rulemaking process.

Among these decisions, the Board created three subcommittees focused on rulemaking and regulations, public awareness and guidance, and startup and administration.