California Privacy Protection Agency Amends Proposed CPRA Regulations

Oct 282022
Linn Foster Freedman, Kathryn Rattigan, and Blair Robinson (non-lawyer intern) of Robinson + Cole write:
Last week, the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) released updated California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) draft regulations and a summary of the changes. The regulations remain in the proposal stage and it is unclear when to expect finalized rules, although it is likely that this version will include near final requirements and prohibitions.
While most of the changes from the previous incarnation are technical, the modified proposal also softens one of the more revolutionary requirements: universal opt-out signals.
