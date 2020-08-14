California Legislature Advances Privacy Legislation

Libbie Canter, Lindsey Tonsager, Rebecca Yergin and Claire O’Rourke of Covington & Burling write:

Today, the California Senate Judiciary Committee will consider AB 1281, which would extend the California Consumer Privacy Act’s (CCPA) business-to-business and employment exemptions until January 1, 2022, in the event that the pending ballot initiative—which also would extend the exemptions—does not pass this November.

In addition, the Committee will consider two contact tracing measures, AB 660 (Levin) and AB 1782 (Chau). Both bills could impact private employer and business contact tracing efforts….