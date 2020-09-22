California Legislature Adopts CCPA Exemption for Information Deidentified in Accordance with the HIPAA Privacy Rule

Libbie Canter and Tara Carrier of Covington & Burling write:

On September 1, the California legislature passed AB 713, a bill that creates a new healthcare-related exemption under the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”). All provisions of the bill will take effect immediately to prevent the CCPA from “negatively impact[ing] certain health-related information and research,” except for the required contractual provisions described below.

Under the new exemption, information is not subject to the CCPA’s obligations if it meets both of the following requirements: