California Governor Vetoes Genetic Testing Data Disclosure Law

Sep 262020
September 26, 2020 Healthcare, Laws, U.S.
Laura Mahoney reports:
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Friday that would have set state rules for sharing genetic information held by direct-to-consumer testing companies out of concern it could impede reporting of coronavirus test results.
The bill (S.B. 980) could interfere with laboratories’ mandatory requirement to report Covid-19 test outcomes to local public health departments and the state, Newsom said in a veto message.
