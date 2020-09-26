California Governor Vetoes Genetic Testing Data Disclosure Law

Laura Mahoney reports:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Friday that would have set state rules for sharing genetic information held by direct-to-consumer testing companies out of concern it could impede reporting of coronavirus test results.

The bill (S.B. 980) could interfere with laboratories’ mandatory requirement to report Covid-19 test outcomes to local public health departments and the state, Newsom said in a veto message.

