California first state in US to require students, staff be vaccinated for COVID-19

October 2, 2021 U.S., Workplace, Youth & Schools
This site has not reported every story — or even the vast majority of them — on mandatory vaccination cases. But this one seemed worth noting because it impacts both public and private schools:
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a vaccine mandate for all students – the first requirement of its kind in the United States.
Both public and private students at “elementary and secondary schools” will be required to be vaccinated for in-person learning starting the academic term or semester following full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the vaccine for their grade span – 7-12 and K-6.
Read more on KCBS.
I fully expect this to be challenged in court. Could this even make it to SCOTUS?