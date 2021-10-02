California first state in US to require students, staff be vaccinated for COVID-19

 October 2, 2021

This site has not reported every story — or even the vast majority of them — on mandatory vaccination cases.  But this one seemed worth noting because it impacts both public and private schools:

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a vaccine mandate for all students – the first requirement of its kind in the United States.

Both public and private students at “elementary and secondary schools” will be required to be vaccinated for in-person learning starting the academic term or semester following full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the vaccine for their grade span – 7-12 and K-6.

Read more on KCBS.

I fully expect this to be challenged in court.  Could this even make it to SCOTUS?

